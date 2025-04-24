Home > News > Google Addresses Pixel 7a Battery Swelling with a Free Repair Program

In Short
  • Google is offering free battery replacement to select Pixel 7a units affected by battery swelling.
  • Eligible countries include the US, India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Singapore.
  • Google also has appeasement options where users can get $450 if under warranty or $200 if not.

Google Pixels are no alien to battery-related issues, at least on the older models, like the Pixel 6 and 7. One of the common issues is battery swelling, which could be a result of faulty batteries or excessive heat. More often than usual, it’s the former. Google says a few batches of the Pixel 7a could be affected and is now offering free battery replacements or refunds in select countries.

In a recent blog post, Google has announced an Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 7a. The firm states that it has identified certain Pixel 7a phones that might experience unexpected battery swelling. It is thus offering free battery replacement to the units that might be eligible.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t apply to all Pixel 7a units. So, you need to check if yours is eligible via this registration page. Once on the page, you’ll need to enter the IMEI. Make sure you’ve linked the Pixel 7a to your Google account. If your device is eligible, as shown in the image below, you need to book a repair at the Google Store.

Pixel 7a eligible for repair

To know if your Pixel 7a’s battery is failing, check for visible swelling, the back cover coming off, and/or the battery draining quicker than usual. Pixel 7a users living in the United Sates, India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Singapore are eligible. Google states that if your device has physical damage like dents or cracked displays, it’ll charge you for the repair.

Besides, Google is also offering appeasement options in all countries except the US and India. If your Pixel 7a is out of warranty, and you opt for appeasement, you can get $200 (USD) back in local currency or $300 off Google hardware discount code to purchase another Pixel off of the Google Store. If your Pixel 7a is under warranty, you can get roughly $456 back in your local currency (except India and the US).

Battery swelling is not uncommon in smartphones, especially Pixels. I’ve had my Pixel 6 battery swell on me, too. Many Pixel 6 users were affected and were offered free replacements and discount coupons (only in the US, unfortunately, because Pixel 6 never came to India). Google’s doing a commendable job identifying the issue and quickly acting on it.

What are your thoughts on Google Pixel phones? Have you faced any battery-related issue before? Let us know in the comments.

