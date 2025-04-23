Google Weighs India for Pixel Production Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Google primarily manufactures its phones in Vietnam. But not too long ago, the giant shifted some of its manufacturing to India for its “Make in India” campaign. Still, most of the Pixels that ship to the US and across the world are largely still made in Vietnam. Well, that might change soon, as Google is considering moving more of its Pixel production to India.

According to The Economic Times, Google is in talks with its local contract manufacturers — Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, to move a significant part of Pixel manufacturing to India. As you may have guessed, this seems like a safety measure due to the uncertainty around the US tariffs situation.

Although the partners produce 43,000 to 45,000 Pixel devices each month, reports suggest that the plan is to bump that number by making more parts in India. This includes the enclosures, chargers, fingerprint sensors and Batteries. The current partners and their manufacturing resides in states Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Like other manufacturers, the 145% tariffs that the US imposed on China, after China’s refusal to budge, serves as a looming threat to imports and exports. Although this excludes smartphones for now, Vietnam is still taxed 46%. On the other hand, India is taxed 26%. Although Vietnam has offered to remove tariffs, Google could still bet on its India manufacturing if something goes wrong.

What are your thoughts on Google moving its Pixel production to India? Let us know in the comments below.