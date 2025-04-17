Gemini Live Screen Sharing Is Coming to Your Android Phone for Free

While Gemini is free for everyone, the search giant reserves some of its more advanced capabilities for premium customers or Pixel device owners. However, it seems like Google doesn’t want to gate keep their new screen sharing feature for Gemini Live anymore, as they have decided to bring it to all Android devices for free.

The Gemini account (@GeminiApp) on X announced that they’re bringing the new camera and screen sharing feature for Gemini Live to all Android devices. This is big news because the feature was previously available to Google One subscribers only.

The camera and screen sharing options let you show Gemini your surroundings, or what’s on your screen, and ask questions about it in real-time. We did our hands-on with it earlier this month, when it was limited to Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series of devices. In our experience, it was cool to interact with Gemini and ask about what’s around me, but it also got a lot of stuff wrong.

So I guess, to improve their model, Google wants a larger pool of data, and hence the decision to make the screen sharing feature available for free. We checked it with some of the devices we have at the Beebom office, and it was available on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and a Realme P3 Pro, all of which have come out this year.

It seems this is a staged rollout, and more recent phones will receive it first. If you want to make sure that you get the feature as early as possible, then make sure to keep the Gemini and the Google app up to date on the latest version.