Pixel 9 Leaks Again, But In a New Vibrant Pink Color

When it seemed like there was nothing left for the imagination of Pixel fans, a video surfaced online that gives us a detailed look at the upcoming vanilla Pixel 9 in a vibrant Pink color. Here are a few things to note from the video.

An upcoming Pixel leaking in a hands-on video before launch is not new and has happened with almost all Pixels in the past. The video comes from an X user who claims the device is from Algeria and is the 256 GB variant. Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg— Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

Previous rumors and leaks pointed toward the existence of a Peony colorway, and this could be the one. The last time Google did a Pixel this vibrant was the Pixel 4’s Oh so Orange colorway. The overall design of the device matches the previous leaks.

Pixel 9 in Pink: Takeaways

As you can see in the video, the back is glossy. There are two antenna lines, one at the top and the other one at the bottom. The bottom houses the USB Type-C port, alongside the speaker opening and the SIM card slot. The power and volume buttons are on the right in a typical Pixel fashion.

The camera module is bigger than we expected, with a lighter pink color on it. The large empty space around the flashlight looks quite weird. The edges of the phone are slightly curved, as you can see from the reflection, so holding it for longer durations shouldn’t be an issue. The overall design language definitely screams the iPhone.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature Tensor G4, a new modem, and will launch with Android 15 out of the box. The launch is scheduled for August 13 where Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 series with the Pixel Watch 3 and 3XL which leaked recently.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 series? Let us know in the comments below.