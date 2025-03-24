Home > News > Android 16 Screen-Off Fingerprint Feature Expands to Older Google Pixel Phones

Android 16 Screen-Off Fingerprint Feature Expands to Older Google Pixel Phones

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Trying out screen off fingerprint unlock feature on Pixel 6
Image Credit: Abubakar Mohammed / Beebom
In Short
  • Android 16 Beta 3 enables Screen-off Fingerprint unlock on older Google Pixels.
  • The feature was previously believed to be exclusive to Pixel 9 series.
  • With this, you can now unlock your Pixel phone quickly without AOD and turning on the display.

The next version of Android has reached its final testing phase with the recent Android 16 Beta 3 update. This beta didn’t bring any major upgrades but added many improvements for existing features. Among them, is the screen-off fingerprint feature, which is now available on older Google Pixel phones.

The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock option in the Fingerprint Unlock settings menu allows users to unlock their Google Pixel phone with the screen off. This means, unlike previously where users had to tap to wake up the screen and then use the fingerprint to unlock, they can now just press on the fingerprint sensor region to unlock the phone.

To enable this feature on Android 16, go to Settings > Security and privacy > Device unlock > Fingerprint Unlock, and turn on the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle under “When using Fingerprint Unlock”. To test it out, ensure Always-on Display is off. Turn off your phone’s screen and press any of your registered fingers in the sensor area. If this is active, your Pixel should automatically wake up and unlock.

Also Read: Google’s March Pixel Drop Brings Scam Detection and Improved AI Features
Google Pixel settings screen off fingerprint unlock

For those unaware, Pixel 9 (review) series was the first to receive this feature with Android 16 DP 2. We initially thought the feature would be Pixel 9-exclusive because of its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the feature is now available on Pixel 6 and newer models, which is a pleasant surprise.

Those who have Always-on display feature enabled can now disable it to save battery life. Instead, they can enable the Screen-off Fingerprint unlock feature for faster fingerprint unlock.

What are some other Pixel 9 series features that you’d like Google to bring to older Pixel devices? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Google Pixels Get a Massive GPU Performance Boost with Android 16 Beta 3
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 21, 2025
Google Pixel 9a Is Here with Tensor G4, Bigger 5,100mAh Battery
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 19, 2025
Google Reveals the Real Purpose of Android’s New Terminal App
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 18, 2025
Android 16 Could Revive Lock Screen Widgets on Phones
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 7, 2025
#Tags
#Google#Google Pixel

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...