Android 16 Screen-Off Fingerprint Feature Expands to Older Google Pixel Phones

The next version of Android has reached its final testing phase with the recent Android 16 Beta 3 update. This beta didn’t bring any major upgrades but added many improvements for existing features. Among them, is the screen-off fingerprint feature, which is now available on older Google Pixel phones.

The Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock option in the Fingerprint Unlock settings menu allows users to unlock their Google Pixel phone with the screen off. This means, unlike previously where users had to tap to wake up the screen and then use the fingerprint to unlock, they can now just press on the fingerprint sensor region to unlock the phone.

To enable this feature on Android 16, go to Settings > Security and privacy > Device unlock > Fingerprint Unlock, and turn on the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock toggle under “When using Fingerprint Unlock”. To test it out, ensure Always-on Display is off. Turn off your phone’s screen and press any of your registered fingers in the sensor area. If this is active, your Pixel should automatically wake up and unlock.

For those unaware, Pixel 9 (review) series was the first to receive this feature with Android 16 DP 2. We initially thought the feature would be Pixel 9-exclusive because of its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. However, the feature is now available on Pixel 6 and newer models, which is a pleasant surprise.

Those who have Always-on display feature enabled can now disable it to save battery life. Instead, they can enable the Screen-off Fingerprint unlock feature for faster fingerprint unlock.

What are some other Pixel 9 series features that you’d like Google to bring to older Pixel devices? Let us know in the comments.