Live Photos Leak Reveals Every Angle of All Three Pixel 9 Phones

We all know how terrible Google is when it comes to keeping its upcoming smartphone designs a secret. They always show up in a public way before the launch, spoiling all the fun for some while having others excited for their next upgrade. The Pixel 9 series seems to have set a new benchmark among Pixels for leaking half a year before launch, and new images and specifications of all devices in the series have surfaced online revealing more camera and display details. Here’s everything you need to know about the three Pixel 9 models coming this year.

Pixel 9 Series Leaked Yet Again

The new leak comes courtesy of the same user Rozetked, first spotted by Google News on Telegram. Rozetked was also behind the previous Pixel 9 design leak we covered a few weeks ago, but this time we have very high-quality images of each device in the series and their detailed camera, display, and internal specifications.

Image Courtesy: Rozetked

Starting with the standard Pixel that might kill the Pixel 9a, it is codenamed Tokay and will come with up to 12GB RAM, a 6.24-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, dual cameras with ultrawide and wide angle shooters, glossy back glass, and a matte frame. Pixel 9 Image Courtesy: Rozetked Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, is codenamed Caiman and will come with up to 16GB RAM, a 6.34-inch AMOLED display (probably an LTPO panel), and triple 50 MP rear cameras — Ultrawide, Wide, and a 5x Telephoto. The Pixel 9 Pro will have matte back glass and a glossy frame, and there will also be UWB support.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL codenamed Komodo will feature up to 16GB RAM, a 6.73-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED, and the same camera setup as the Pixel 9 Pro. Moreover, it will come with UWB support out of the box.

Image Courtesy: Rozetked

The images also confirm the flat edges and slightly more rounded corners (do you see it too?) with a redesigned camera unit which is now an island as opposed to extending to the edges of the device all the way to its frame. The fourth Pixel phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to arrive with a redesigned camera and a slimmer design.

Image Courtesy: Rozetked

Furthermore, the Pixel 9 series is rumored to arrive with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The processor will be the Google Tensor G4, which is expected to feature a new Samsung modem to fix Pixel’s connectivity woes. The phones could also retain the thermal sensor.

What are your thoughts on how the Pixel 9 series has turned out so far? Do you like the direction in which the Pixel brand is headed? Let us know in the comments below.