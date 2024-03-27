Pixel 9 Renders Reveal Google’s Plan to Launch a New ‘Pixel 9 Pro XL’ This Year

The Pixel 9 series launch is still pretty far but we already got our first look at one of the devices in the series, presumably the Pixel 9 Pro, a month ago. Fast forward to today and we have yet another high-quality render of what could be the vanilla Pixel 9.

The leaks come courtesy of popular leaker Steve H. McFly AKA OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. It’s now confirmed that the Pixel 9 series devices that leaked around a month ago are the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Yes, Google is adding an XL device to the 9 series. The last ‘XL’ device that Google launched was Pixel 4XL back in 2019.

The latest Pixel 9 renders suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will feature a flat display with a rectangular chassis and sharp edges. The corners look a bit more rounded than the Pixel 8, and the leak suggests a 6-inch display on the vanilla Pixel 9. So… It appears the #Google phones I've leaked in January are actually the #Pixel9Pro and which will likely be marketed as #Pixel9ProXL.



And today comes your very 1st look at the #Pixel9 (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/0lI4NTROYJ pic.twitter.com/fW4pYAimQ2— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 27, 2024

The overall dimensions of the Pixel 9 are 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm without the camera bump and 12mm with the camera bump. The bump looks like it’s protruding a lot but it’s around the same thickness as the Pixel 8 Pro. It probably looks that way because it’s now a camera island rather than an extended module that wraps around the back of the phone.

The leaked renders showcase Pixel 9’s Obsidian colorway, but expect Google to bring a lot more colors to the Pixel 9 series. It’s also rumored that the Pixel 9 series will use Qi2 charging technology which should bump up the charging speeds.

Besides, the phone will feature Tensor G4 and probably the same cameras as the Pixel 8 Pro. As for Google adding another device to the series, I predicted this a while back when the supposed “Pixel 9” was leaked with a Periscope lens. I'm pretty sure we're getting three Pixel 9s, this one's the Pro and the previously leaked one is a 9 Pro XL (or whatever they wanna call it). There's no way Google would add a periscope lens on the regular 9. They're definitely cooking. https://t.co/K9rPwBbDpu— Abubakar Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@imdabubakar) January 25, 2024

I’ve always felt that Google should introduce a third and middle variant into the mix so that people could have the “Pro” features without compromising on the smaller screen, and here we are.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 9 series? Is it turning out to be something you might consider buying in the future? Let us know in the comments below.