Pixel 10 Leak Suggests Major Camera Upgrades on the Horizon

We are mere months away from the upcoming launch of the Pixel 10 series, and leaks are still pouring in. We are already aware that Google is planning significant upgrades, both internally and externally. Now we have possible details of what kind of camera specs we can expect with the base Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, and they are shaping up to be a big change.

In a recent post, the folks at Android Authority shared details on the camera hardware of the Pixel 10 devices. According to these specifications, the base model will feature a triple camera setup this time around. It will comprise a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and an 11MP telephoto lens. Then there’s an 11MP selfie shooter.

Image Credit: Android Authority

On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro will come with a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide camera setup. On the front, there will be a 48MP lens too. Now, it is worth noting that even though the base Pixel 10 gets a proper telephoto treatment, it isn’t the same as the more capable periscope lens on the Pro.

If you want detailed close-ups, with a larger zoom range, you will have to go for the Pixel 10 Pro. This is the same distinction as the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro, where the base model gets a 2x telephoto and the Pro gets a 3x Periscope. You can check out our review to see the difference in the results.

With that said, these new camera details have only made me more excited about the upcoming launch. This and the upgraded Tensor processor made by TSMC this year is ballooning my expectations quite a bit. Especially since last year’s Pixel 9 series didn’t manage to impress me as much. What do you think about these changes? Let us know in the comments below.