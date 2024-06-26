Google Schedules Surprise Pixel Launch Event in August!

The Google Pixel 9 series has been making rounds of the internet for some time, with a massive live photos leak revealing the design. Now, the tech giant has officially broken the silence and revealed the event date of its Made By Google event this year. However, it’s not just the Pixel 9 series that will seemingly launch during the event. We might also see the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel Watch 3 unveiled at the event. Here are all the details!

Google revealed the launch event details on its official store page with a short teaser video. The video confirmed the launch date to be August 13, 2024, in Roman numerals along with a silhouette of the Pixel 9 and its new rounded camera bar.

Upon tapping on the “Learn More” button, you are redirected to the event page. The keynote is all set to start at 10 AM PT (10:30 AM IST) on August 13.

Shortly after, several tech media houses took to the internet to share media invites for the event. The invites shed some more light on what we can expect from the upcoming much-anticipated event.

Image Courtesy: Android Police

The invite reads,

“You’re invited to an in-person Made By Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

While Google hasn’t specifically talked about a live stream, going by its track record, there should be one. Now, the event is happening around two months earlier, since it usually takes place during October or September, close to the iPhone launch event.

What to Expect from August’s Pixel Launch?

Image Courtesy: Google

Going by what the invite says, we can be pretty sure at this point about the Pixel 9 series’ official debut during the event. From the small tease that we got to see from Google, the back panel design seems to fall in line with the Pixel 9’s design renders and image leaks.

In addition, we will also see Android 15 finally get rolled out to the public. It doesn’t end there, and we may also get to see Gemini get some new powers, alongside the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel Watch 3.

Going by leaks and reports, the Pixel 9 series will most likely include three devices — the vanilla Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 XL. The XL nomenclature is likely to extend to the Pixel Watch lineup as well this year. Read the expected difference between Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL.

Google speeding things up this year could mean that it’s buckling up to give Apple Intelligence a tough competition. Whatever it is, we are not complaining, and are excited for the event!

What else do you think Google could be hiding up its sleeves for the upcoming event? Take to the comments down below to share your thoughts!