Google Pixel 8 Fans Should Start Saving From Now; This is Why!

The upcoming launch of the Pixel 8 lineup has excited many fans, who have been anticipating various improvements such as the Tensor G3 chipset, camera upgrades, and software enhancements. Recently, a leak surfaced, which revealed the display specifications of the lineup. Now, another leak has provided information about the price and specifications of the standard Pixel 8 device. Read on for more details.

Google Pixel 8 Price Hike?

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed in a recent tweet that the upcoming Pixel 8 will cost $50 to $100 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 7. It could have a starting range of $649 (~ Rs 53,600) and $699 (~ Rs 57,800). This means that if you want to purchase this device, you better start saving now!

However, although disappointing, it is not a surprise. If you can recall, the recently launched Pixel 7a is also $50 more expensive than the last year’s Pixel 6a. To recall, rumors are also afloat that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max might also see a price hike.

The specifications of the Pixel 8 have also appeared. It is expected to ship with a 6.17-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will most likely be powered by the upcoming Google Tensor G3 chipset and will be able to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There could be a 50MP primary camera with the Samsung GN2 sensor and OIS support while the ultra-wide sensor is expected to be 12MP. The selfie camera can be an 11MP shooter.

The device is expected to pack a 4,485mAh battery with support for 24W wired fast charging and 12W wireless charging. It will most likely ship with Android 14 out of the box. Amidst all of this, probably the most exciting leak is in the form of the fingerprint sensor of the Pixel 8. Brar believes that it will come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 8



– 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Google Tensor G3 SoC

– 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

– Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

– Selfie: 11MP

– Android 14

– Ultrasonic FP

– 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless



Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 10, 2023

However, nothing is concrete as of now. So, we will urge you to take this revelation with a grain of salt. In the meanwhile, what do you think of the price leak for the Pixel 8? Will you be okay to pay more for the next Pixel 8 series? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image: Google Pixel 8 Pro render/OnLeaks