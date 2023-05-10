Google Introduces the Mid-Ranger Pixel 7a; Check out the Details!

It’s Google I/O time and after several rumors and leaks, we finally have the Pixel 7a making an official entry in India and globally. The new mid-ranger succeeds the Pixel 6a and comes with the upgraded Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz display, and upgraded cameras, among other things. Have a look at the details.

Pixel 7a: Specs and Features

The Pixel 7a builds on the design ethos of the current Pixels and has a visor-like rear camera hump. It comes in Charcoal, Sea, and Snow colorways. There’s a Coral color too but it is exclusive to the US. The chassis is a mixture of metal, plastic, and glass. Plus, it has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The 6.1-inch OLED display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate (much like the Pixel 7), a Full HD+ screen resolution, and HDR support. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

Underneath, there’s the high-end Tensor G2 chipset with the Titan M2 security chip, which is also found in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While storage remains the same as that of the Pixel 6a, the RAM has seen a hike.

The camera department is another area, which has seen major upgrades. Confirming the leaks, there’s the 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer main snapper with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. There’s support for OIS, Super Res zoom (up to 8x), autofocus, and more. The front camera stands at 13MP and supports fixed focus. There are a whole lot of camera features to try, including, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Magic Eraser, Portrait mode, Photo Unblur, 4K video recording, and Real Tone, among other options.

The Pixel 7a sources its fuel from a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. There’s Android 13 and comes with a promise of 5 years of updates. You get to try features like Clear Calling, Voice Message transcription, and more. Additional details include dual stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 5G support, and Dual-SIM slots.

Price and Availability

The Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 but will be available at a launch offer price of Rs 39,999. It will be up for grabs, starting today via Flipkart.

You can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards or Rs 4,000 while exchanging an old device. You also get the no-cost EMI option. Other offers include the Fitbit Inspire 2 or the Google Pixel Buds at Rs 3,999 when purchased alongside the Pixel 7a. There’s screen damage protection for a year and three months of YouTube Premium and Google One.