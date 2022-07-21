Google Pixel 6a with Tensor Chip Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Nearly two years after the last Pixel launch, Google has launched its latest Pixel phone in India today. First unveiled at Google I/O 2022 in May earlier this year, the mid-range Pixel 6a has made its India debut, bringing some attractive specs in tow. Let’s check out the complete specs sheet, price, and availability details right here.

Google Pixel 6a Arrives in India

Pixel 6a: Specifications

As you might already know, the Google Pixel 6a embodies the same design as its flagship Pixel 6 siblings. You have a camera visor running along the full width of the phone, a dual-tone color scheme, and a center-placed punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The rear panel here is plastic while you still get an aluminum frame like the Pixel 6.

Talking about the Pixel 6a’s display, you get a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate as compared to the 90Hz refresh rate supported by the Pixel 6 series. The panel supports a 2400 x 1080p resolution, HDR, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The highlight of the Pixel 6a is that it comes with Google’s in-house first-gen Tensor chipset, which is based on a 5nm process node. Also, the chipset includes 2x Cortex-X1 cores clocked at 2.80 GHz, 2x Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.25 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. You also get 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard, along with Titan M2 security chip and SA/NSA 5G support.

The cameras on the Pixel 6a have been downgraded when compared to the Pixel 6. You will find a 12.2MP primary camera with OIS and a secondary 12MP camera for capturing ultra-wide shots. The punch-hole on the front includes an 8MP selfie camera.

The device gets its juice from a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box, but it will be one of the first phones to get the Android 13 update. Google promises to deliver at least 3 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates to the Pixel 6a.

Moreover, the device supports Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, IP67 water and dust resistance, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Google has also launched the Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 19,990 alongside the Pixel 6a in India. They will be available to buy from July 28 on Flipkart

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 6a will be available in a single 6GB+128GB configuration, priced at Rs 43,999 in India. However, as part of a limited offer, you can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. You can pre-order the device at just Rs 39,999 starting today, with sales kicking off July 28 on Flipkart.

Get Pixel 6a on Flipkart (Rs 43,999)