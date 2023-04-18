New Leak Seemingly Confirms Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold Price and Launch Date

The much-anticipated Google Pixel Fold and highly leaked Pixel 7a seem to be finally nearing their launch. In an exclusive new leak, we have now got details on the possible launch date, the pricing, and much more. Continue reading below to know more.

Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a Details Appear

Based on the information provided by leakster Jon Prosser via his Twitter account, the Google Pixel Fold will be announced at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10. Prosser further adds that pre-orders for the Google Pixel Fold will start from May 10 itself, with carrier partner pre-orders starting from May 30. The device will be made available on June 27. Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy— jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

The Google Pixel Fold is rumored to arrive with the Google Tensor G2 processor and could have a starting price of $1,799 (~ Rs 1,47,000) to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N2.

Google’s first foldable is expected to have Samsung-made displays, which will fold like a book. You can expect a high refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and more. The foldable phone is likely to get three rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Now, for those of you looking forward to the conventional, mid-range Pixel 7a, Prosser has some interesting news for you as well. Based on his tweet, the Pixel 7a will also launch alongside the Pixel Fold on May 10. It will be made available for purchase immediately. You can get Pixel 7a in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral (exclusive to purchase via Google Store).

The phone is also expected to get the Tensor G2 chipset, have 64MP cameras, a 90Hz display, and more. As per a report by 9To5Google, The Pixel 7a is expected to start at $499 (~ Rs 40,900). This is about $50 higher than the price of the Pixel 6a.

Perhaps the most interesting bit of news is that the Pixel 6a will not be discontinued by Google. It will be interesting to see how the Pixel 6a is positioned in the market after 7a’s launch. Google Pixel 7a

Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral (Google Store only)



Announcement: May 10, available for purchase immediately



6a will not be discontinued.— jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

With this latest bit of information, the excitement for Google I/O 2023 is renewed. However, we have to remember that these are just leaks. So, we cannot fully rely on this information. For more updates, stay tuned and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks