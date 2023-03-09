Google I/O 2023 Is Scheduled to Take Place on May 10

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is set to take place on May 10 this year. The Google I/O 2023 event will be the first in-person event (with limited invitees) since the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what to expect from Google’s I/O event this year.

Google I/O 2023 Officially Announced

Google I/O 2023 will be held in Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. Although, everyone can easily catch the event online and you can even register to attend from over here. Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

The event is likely to see a plethora of new announcements. Since conversational AI is all the rage, we can expect Google to expand on its recently announced ChatGPT rival Bard. There are chances it may become open to more people, perhaps, everyone!

And then, we expect the tech giant to reveal more details about Android 14, which is in the developer preview stages and we have just received the second update for this. This includes the ability to limit access to photos by apps, optimized utilization of resources while apps run in the background, fewer non-dismissable notifications, and much more.

You can also expect some hardware announcements. Google could announce its long-rumored tablet, which became official last year and even talk about its first foldable phone. The Google I/O 2023 webpage looks awfully similar to a tablet/foldable phone UI, so, we can expect information on this too. Plus, the mid-ranger Pixel 7a might also be introduced or at least be announced. There are chances of a new pair of Pixel Buds too.

Since we are a couple of months away from the Google I/O 2023, it would be hard to know what exactly the event will ensue. So, for more details on this, stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments section below.