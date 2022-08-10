Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Now Official; Check out the Details!

Samsung just held its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event and has launched its new foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 4, alongside the Galaxy Flip 4, which we all have been hearing about. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 succeeds the Z Fold 3. It comes with a few hardware, as well as, minor design changes. Here are the details to check out.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 strongly resembles its predecessor and includes subtle changes here and there. It comes with the same open-like-a-book design. As seen in multiple render leaks, there are slightly tapered edges and a smaller hinge. The vertical camera hump at the back and the bezel-less display remain.

The Galaxy Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch inner display with a changed aspect ratio of 21.6:18 and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ display panel with a screen resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels, a pixel density of 374ppi, and HDR10+. It has a center-placed under-the-display punch-hole, which incorporated the front camera.

The secondary outer Dynamic AMOLED 2X HD+ display spans 6.2-inch and has support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2316 x 904 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 23.1:9.

The camera department includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS and Dual Pixel AF, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens (with OIS, PDAF, and 3x optical zoom). There’s a 4MP under-the-display selfie shooter for the inner display and a 10MP camera for the outer one. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with features like Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie, among others.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold 4 gets the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12L.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with improved multitasking capabilities with a new taskbar, new swipe gestures, drag-drop support for Google apps like Gmail and Chrome, and more. Facebook and media apps like Netflix have been optimized to for a large-screen experience. Its Flex mode now has a touchpad to easily control the device when using non-optimized apps.

Other details include IPX8 water resistance, stereo speakers, S Pen support, a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 5G, NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a hefty price tag of $1,799 (~ Rs 1,42,000). It will be available to buy, starting August 26 but the Indian availability is yet to be confirmed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige color options.