Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip Foldable Phones Introduced

Oppo, at Day 2 of the 2022 INNO Day event, has introduced the new Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip foldable phones in China. The new Oppo Find N2 series comes with a compact form factor, Hasselblad cameras, and more. The phones are here to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. Check out the details below.

Oppo Find N2: Specs and Features

The Oppo Find N2, which succeeds last year’s Find N, is a compact and lightweight foldable phone that folds like a book. As compared to the predecessor, the hinge is now smaller and sturdier and the display crease has been reduced by 60%. The hinge can be adjusted from a 45 to 125 degrees

It has a 7.1-inch main Samsung E6 AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 1550 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10. The secondary display stands at a 5.54-inch and has the same display features as the primary screen.

The camera department houses a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The front snapper stands at 32MP. The smartphone includes the MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad goodness for detailed and clearer images. It comes with the Hasselblad Pro mode, 4K videos, and more features.

As for the internals, there’s the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s room for a 4,520mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone Oppo Find N2 runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

There’s also support for the Oppo Pen, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear motor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, 5G, OTG, and more. The Oppo Find N2 comes in Cloud White, Plain Black, and Pine Green colors.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specs and Features

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company’s first clamshell-styled foldable phone and has a 6.8-inch OLED primary AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and a Full HD+ screen resolution. The 3.26-inch external display, which is also AMOLED in nature, is arranged vertically at the back. It shows notifications, the music player, weather updates, and more. It can also have interactive pet emojis.

There are dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. There’s support for the Hasselblad camera modes and the MariSilicon X NPU too. The Find N2 Flip comes with the option to take photos from various angles, 4K video support, and more.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and has support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Additionally, the Oppo Find N2 Flip runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, OTG support, 5G, and more. The device will be available in Mu Zi, Ya Hei, and Flowing Gold color options.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N2 series starts at CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 71,200) and will be available in China initially. There’s no word on when it will reach other markets. Check out all the configurations and their prices below.

Oppo Find N2

12GB+256GB: CNY 7,999 (~ Rs 95,000)

16GB+512GB: CNY 8,999 (~ Rs 1,06,000)

Oppo Find N2 Flip