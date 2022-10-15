Rumored Google Pixel Fold Display Details Leaked

Google has been rumored to venture into the foldable phone segment for a while now and it would be safe to assume that this could happen soon. Before anything official is made, the mandatory rumors are coming in, this time, revealing information on the alleged Pixel Fold’s display. Have a look at the details.

Google Pixel Fold New Details Appear

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles) reveals that the Google Pixel Fold or the Pixel Notepad will feature Samsung-made displays. This will be for both the internal and the external screens. While the internal folding display is said to support a screen resolution of 1840×2208 pixels. It could measure 123mm x 148mm.

The peak brightness is expected to reach 1200 nits while the average brightness will be restricted to 800 nits. It is also expected to come with a high refresh rate, possibly 120Hz, much like the recent Pixel 7 Pro. As for the outer display, not much is available at the moment.

A previous rumor suggested that the Pixel Fold will come with triple rear cameras. The main camera is said to use the Sony IMX787 sensor. There could be an ultra-wide lens too with a Sony IMX386 sensor, along with a telephoto lens.

Other details regarding Google’s first foldable phone still remain behind the veil. However, it is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and run Android 13 with several big-screen optimizations. Recent findings by 9To5Google also reveal that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint, making a shift from the in-display fingerprint scanner seen on the high-end Pixel phones. This could for true for the Pixel tablet too, for which Google revealed more information recently.

The Pixel Fold is said to launch in the first quarter of 2023, however, official details still remain unknown. We will have to wait for more details to appear and until that happens, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt. We will update you once more details arrive. So, stay tuned!