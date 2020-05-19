The Pixel 4a is right around the corner and rumors regarding the device have been floating around for months. Now, a Reddit user has spotted a Google survey that most likely gives away its pricing.

According to Reddit user Pop-Quiz_Kid, a Google Opinion Rewards survey asked users purchase preferences among two Pixel phones, along with a price tag.

One of the handsets is a ‘radically helpful phone’ with a plastic body and a 3.5mm headphone jack that starts at $349. This basically goes in line with the Pixel 4a’s rumored specifications.

One the other hand, there is a ‘Premium Google Pixel Phone’. The survey says it has the best in class camera, wireless charging, and water resistance. This one sounds like the upcoming Pixel 5 by all means. However, the interesting part here is the price tag.

As per the survey, the premium Pixel phone (Pixel 5) will start at $699. To put that in perspective, Google’s current flagship device Pixel 4 got launched at a starting price of $799, which is $100 higher than the pricing of the alleged Pixel 5.

The pricing of the Pixel 5 doesn’t really come as a surprise as there are rumors suggesting that the Pixel 5 could come with a Snapdragon 765 chipset rather than Qualcomm’s current flagship offering – the Snapdragon 865.

Moreover, it’s in the air that the company might get rid of the infamous Motion Sense and Soli sensors with Pixel 5 and that would result in some cost-cutting. While Soli chip is one of the key features of the Pixel 4 series, it has proved to be more of a gimmick. It’s also the reason why the Pixel 4 never made its way to India.