Home > AI > How to Generate AI Images Using Google Bard

How to Generate AI Images Using Google Bard

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • With the February update, Google has added image generation into Bard. You can create two images at once and the service is entirely free.
  • It's powered by Google's Imagen 2 text-to-image model. Google has developed the ImageFX AI tool with added guardrails, and it's based on Imagen 2.
  • Currently, you can generate images in Bard only with prompts in English. Also, the feature is not available in the UK, Switzerland, and EEA regions right now.

Google has finally brought the ability to generate images in Bard for free. OpenAI added Dall -E 3 image generation for paid ChatGPT Plus users in October 2023, and now, Google has followed suit. Google is a bit late to the party but it’s using its Imagen 2 AI model to generate images using text prompts. With new guardrails, Google has built the ImageFX tool based on the Imagen 2 model, and it’s integrated into Bard. Here is how you can use it to create images in Bard.

  • Launch bard.google.com (visit) on your desktop or smartphone browser.
  • Now, in the text field, start your prompt with “create an image of …” or “generate an image of …” and describe what you want to create. Currently, it only supports the English language.
  • Bard will take a few seconds and will generate two images at once. If you want to create more AI images with Bard, click on “Generate more”.
image generation in google bard
  • Keep in mind, the image resolution is 512 x 512 px and you can download the photo in JPG format. Currently, there is no way to upscale these AI generated images.
  • Apart from that, if you are in the US, you can directly access Google’s ImageFX tool (visit) on AI Test Kitchen.
google imageFX AI tool

So that is how you can generate images in Google Bard for free. After a brief testing, it feels Bard’s image generation lags behind Midjourney’s immensely capable model and OpenAI’s latest Dall -E 3 model. Also, if you didn’t know, Microsoft also has Bing AI image creator, which is powered by Dall -E. Nevertheless, Google is offering its image generation capabilities for free, so that is good.

Recommended Articles
How to Use Midjourney to Generate AI Art
Upanishad Sharma Apr 18, 2023
How to Enable and Use Google Bard Extensions
Arjun Sha Sep 20, 2023
You Can Now Upload Images to Google Bard; Here Are Some Cool Examples
Arjun Sha Jul 20, 2023

Bear in mind that image generation in Bard is currently not available in the UK, Switzerland, and EEA regions. Also, users under 18 can’t create images in Bard, possibly being renamed to Gemini in the future. Anyway, that is all from us. If you have any questions, let us know in the comment section below.

#Tags
#AI#featured#Google Bard

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

8 Best AI Photo Enhancers in 2024 (Free and Paid)
#AI
8 Best AI Photo Enhancers in 2024 (Free and Paid)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
There are a number of AI photo enhancers that let you restore old photos, upscale images, add more clarity and detail, expand images, and more. We have included the eight best AI tools to improve images including popular ones like Remini, Lensa, Clipdrop, and several others. We have also included some tools that you can run locally on your computer if you don't want to upload your images to the cloud.
Read full article
Sorry Microsoft, Integrating a Chatbot Doesn't Make Edge an 'AI Browser'
#Microsoft Edge #Opinion
Sorry Microsoft, Integrating a Chatbot Doesn't Make Edge an 'AI Browser'
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
We take a look at Microsoft's claim of Edge being an AI Browser. The tech giant is quite aggressive about the AI Browser tagline, but does it pass the smell test? We have gone through the AI features Edge offers and its chatbot, Copilot's capability to deliver a truly great AI experience. We have also compared Edge with other browsers to understand the difference between an AI browser and a non-AI browser.
Read full article
How to Access and Use Google Gemini API Key (with Examples)
#AI #Google Gemini
How to Access and Use Google Gemini API Key (with Examples)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Recently, Google released the API key for its Gemini Pro model. Currently, the company is offering text-only and text-and-vision models based on the Gemini Pro model. The best part is that Google is allowing users to test the API for free and without setting up Google Cloud billing, at least for now. To teach you how to set up the Gemini AI API key and use it, we have included three coding examples to showcase the API usage. You can test Gemini Pro's multimodal capability as well through the API, which is not yet available in Bard.
Read full article
8 Best AI Image Upscaler Tools in 2024 (Free and Paid)
#AI
8 Best AI Image Upscaler Tools in 2024 (Free and Paid)
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
There are several AI image upscalers available online, but we have selected the eight best tools that can boost the image resolution from 1x to up to 16x free of cost. Not just upscaling, these tools also fill in missing pixels and fixes blurry images with just one click. We have included tools from Stability AI, Topaz Labs, Upscale Media, etc., to offer a wide range of services.
Read full article
Google Gemini AI: Multimodal, GPT-4 Competitor, and More
#AI #Google Gemini
Google Gemini AI: Multimodal, GPT-4 Competitor, and More
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google has finally released a true multimodal AI model called Gemini. While multimodal features are not live yet, you can use Bard to check out the Gemini Pro model. Pixel users can also experience on-device AI with the Gemini Nano update. The most powerful Gemini Ultra model is quite impressive and beats the GPT-4 model on several benchmark tests. In multimodal tests too, Gemini Ultra dethrones GPT-4V model. However, the Ultra model has not been launched yet and is due to go live early next year.
Read full article
ChatGPT Turns One: A History of OpenAI’s Groundbreaking Chatbot
#chatGPT #OpenAI
ChatGPT Turns One: A History of OpenAI’s Groundbreaking Chatbot
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Within a year, ChatGPT has become a full-fledged AI chatbot with knowledge cut-off of up to April 2023. It supports a multitude of features including image analysis, GPTs, voice chat, web browsing, code interpreter, plugins, custom instructions, data analysis, and more. ChatGPT also has apps for both Android and iOS. It's going to get access to the latest GPT-4 Turbo model as well.
Read full article
How to Use the ChatGPT Voice Chat Feature
#chatGPT
How to Use the ChatGPT Voice Chat Feature
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
The ChatGPT app has a voice chat feature now which is aimed at making conversations natural and meaningful. It's free to use and you can install the ChatGPT app on either Android or iOS to access the new feature. You can also customize the voice to your liking which is awesome. The only con is that it's somewhat slow to respond.
Read full article
Load More