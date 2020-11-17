Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup has been all over the news in recent days, with multiple leaks, rumors, and speculations seemingly revealing quite a few details about them. Now, more than two months after an Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 variant was purportedly spotted on Geekbench, a Qualcomm-powered version that bears model number SM-G996U has seemingly popped up on the same benchmarking index.

Believed to be the US-bound variant of the Galaxy S21, the device listed on Geekbench is seemingly powered by the ‘lahaina’ chipset (Qualcomm’s internal code for the 5nm-based Snapdragon 875), has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The benchmark also suggests that the device scores better than its Exynos counterpart, notching up 1,120 points in the single core tests and 3,319 points in multi core.

For reference, the Exynos-powered model could only muster 1,038 and 3,060 points, respectively, suggesting that the Qualcomm models might be faster than the Exynos ones. This is in direct contrast to earlier reports which seemed to suggest that the Exynos 2100 might be faster than the Snapdragon 875.

Either way, the latest Geekbench listing didn’t reveal any further details, but recent leaks have given us a little bit more info about the entire lineup, including insights into their displays and camera setups. According to Android Police’s Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra might ship with a 6.7-inch FHD+ and a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display, respectively, with all three supporting 120Hz refresh rates natively.

He also claimed that while the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will ship with similar triple camera setups (12MP primary + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide), the S21 Ultra will likely have a quad-camera module (108MP primary + 10MP 3x telephoto + 10MP ‘Super’ telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide). The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will also ship with 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, he claimed.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/ OnLeaks