Samsung has launched two new smart monitors – M5 and M7. According to Samsung, this is the world’s first ‘do-it-all screen’ and incorporates most features present in full-fledged smart TVs. While M5 comes in two variants – 27-inch and 32-inch with a Full-HD resolution, the M7 offers a 4K UHD display and 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

Samsung Smart Monitor: Features

The monitor has a flat VA panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio but there is an ultrawide game view that adjusts your screen to 21:9 so that you can watch more details in sports matches. You get a 178-degree viewing angle on this monitor and the response time is 8 ms. Like most modern monitors, it also comes with Adaptive Picture mode that can automatically adjust brightness and an Eye Saver mode to protect your eyes from blue light.

With this smart monitor, you can access OTT services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, YouTube, and more without requiring a PC and mobile device, thanks to the underlying Tizen OS 5.5. You can also use Microsoft Office 365 applications for working without a PC. Moreover, to justify the ‘smart’ in its name, Samsung has added support for voice assistants.

Apart from these, Samsung‘s smart monitor lets you seamlessly mirror your Samsung phone running Android Oreo and higher simply by tapping your phone – a feature the company calls Tap View. The monitor is also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2. For wired connectivity, Samsung has used a USB-C port.

Samsung Smart Monitor: Price and Availability

The Samsung smart monitor is available from today in the United States, Canada, and China. The 27-inch variant of the M5 costs $230 (~Rs. 17,100), while the 32-inch model is priced at $280 (~Rs. 20,900). The top 32-inch 4K M7 monitor retails at $400 (~Rs. 29,800). The company plans to expand its availability to more regions by the end of November.