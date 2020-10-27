Samsung is reportedly planning to ship its upcoming Galaxy S21 with One UI 3.1 instead of One UI 3.0. That’s according to YouTuber, @jimmyispromo, who claims that the next-gen Samsung flagship will ship with the latest UX in spite of possibly being fast-tracked to offset disappointing sales of its current flagships amidst the pandemic and associated economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Samsung has just started rolling out One UI 3.0 Beta based on Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 series in the US and South Korea, so it will be interesting to see when it will start rolling out globally. Do note that One UI 3.0 is also based on Android 11, so even if the latest report turns out to be less than accurate, the upcoming devices are still pretty much guaranteed to ship with the latest version of Android either way.

The Galaxy S21 lineup is tipped to include the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. According to 91Mobiles, the largest model in the lineup carries the model number SM-G998U and will ship with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. It will reportedly feature a 108MP primary camera and a 40MP front-facing shooter.

The report further suggests that the device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 875 in some markets (including the US), while India-bound units will likely have the Exynos 2100 under the hood.

Either way, with reports suggesting that the Galaxy S21 might launch before the end of this year, it will be interesting to see if Samsung will break its long-established tradition of launching S-series flagships in the first half of every year and Note-series devices in the second half. The company launched the Galaxy S20 lineup earlier this year, so it is still likely that the S21 will only come next year, if only a few weeks earlier than usual.