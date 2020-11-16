We have seen multiple reports over the past few weeks claiming that the Galaxy S21 series could launch as early as January next year. Now, a new report from tipster Max Weinbach of Android Police sheds light on the alleged specifications of the Galaxy S21 lineup.

According to the report, the Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display respectively. All three models come with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the S21 Ultra will support adaptive refresh rate capable of going from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series is said to be powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset or Snapdragon 875 based on the region. This could be good news for the India market as Exynos 2100 is supposedly faster and powerful than its Snapdragon counterpart this year. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S21 series include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. However, the top-end Ultra variant could support Wi-Fi 6E. In terms of software, you could expect One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Corroborating previous rumors, the report suggests that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support S Pen. However, you should not expect to find one in the box. Samsung will reportedly sell cases capable of storing the S Pen. Another corroborated rumor is the renders shared by Onleaks last month. While there is no info on the Galaxy S21+’s rear material, the Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back and the S21 Ultra will use glass.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ may flaunt a triple camera setup consisting of a primary 12MP sensor, 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could sport a primary 108MP camera along with two telephoto cameras and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. You find a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP super telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom onboard. All cameras will support 4K recording at 60 fps.

Coming to the battery, the Galaxy S21 may sport a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ could equip a larger 4,800mAh unit. A 5,000mAh battery is likely on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. We could expect at least 25W fast charging on all three models.

The Galaxy S21 may launch in four color variants – Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White. Color options narrow down with the Galaxy S21+ featuring Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colors and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Now, that’s almost everything you could know about the Galaxy S21 series almost two months ahead of its official launch.