Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 series and the company will not launch new flagships this year. The next Samsung flagship will be the Galaxy S21 series. After an early rumor regarding the presence of OIS in the selfie camera, the Galaxy S21 series has now been spotted in a 3C certification.

The 3C certification reveals the battery capacity of the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus. The Galaxy S21 has the model number SM-G991, while the Galaxy S21 Plus’ model number is SM-G996. Going by the 3C listing, a Chinese company named Ningde Amperex Technology Limited will be manufacturing the batteries that fuel the Galaxy S21 lineup.

As per the certification website, the Galaxy S21 will have a 3,800mAh battery. On the other hand, Samsung will equip a 4,600mAh battery on the Galaxy S21 Plus. Unfortunately, we are not aware of the exact charging speeds of the Galaxy S21 series for now.

According to a tweet from tipster Ice Universe, Samsung may use an under-display camera on the Galaxy S21. In case you’re out of the loop, the first phone with an under-display camera has already been launched and it is from ZTE – the ZTE Axon 20 5G to be specific.

Since the launch is still months away from now, there are no concrete leaks revealing the key specifications of the Galaxy S21 lineup at this moment. However, we could expect the rumor mill to churn out more leaks and speculations in the coming weeks. We will be updating when it happens and hence, stay tuned for updates.