The Galaxy S11 launch may still be a long way away, but leaks, rumors and speculations about the device have been pouring in already. The latest report about the next-gen Samsung flagship now suggests that the device may ship with 25W fast charging, which will be an improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S10, which only offers 15W charging.

The information was revealed after China’s Compulsory Certification (3C) agency listed a new Samsung product on its website. The device, which bears the model number SM-G9860, also comes with 5G support and, is expected to be marketed as part of the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup, which is rumored to include as many as five devices this year.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the incessant torrent of Galaxy S11 leaks, the device is rumored to be launched next February with some of the best hardware that money can buy. A report earlier this week seemingly reaffirmed earlier rumors that it might ship with a 120Hz panel with an option to either automatically or manually switch back and forth between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Earlier reports had also suggested that it might sport Samsung’s very own 108MP Bright HMX sensor paired with a 5x optical zoom lens as its primary imaging option. Originally seen on Xiaomi’s recently-launched Mi Note 10, it is expected to be an upgrade over the 12MP sensor seen in the Galaxy S10 lineup. The device is also said to offer up to 1TB of built-in storage, although the base model will come with just 128GB.