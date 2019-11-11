As 2019 nears its end, rumours about smartphones set to launch next year are heating up, and one of the first flagships set to release in 2020 is the Galaxy S11 lineup from Samsung. The South Korean giant is expected to announce the Galaxy S11 series of phones sometime towards the end of February next year, if previous S-series announcements are anything to go by, and we’re hearing rumours and reports about the upcoming phones with increasing frequency as we head into the next decade.

According to many such rumours and leaks, including a tweet by famed leakster Evan Blass, the Galaxy S11 series will come in three screen sizes, which seems probably considering the Galaxy S10 lineup was also released in three different screen sizes. If the South Korean giant keeps the naming scheme it kicked off this year, we can expect the Galaxy S11 lineup to be the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11 Plus.

The phones are expected to come with 6.4-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch screens respectively, which is a huge jump up from the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.4-inch screens found in the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus respectively.

Apart from that, we’re expecting to see the phones come packing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform which Qualcomm is expected to announce early next month at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019, and we’re also hearing talk of the phones packing in a 108MP primary sensor.

Samsung is expected to launch five variants in the Galaxy S11 lineup — the Galaxy S11e and the Galaxy S11 are expected to launch in both 4G LTE and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S11 Plus is expected to come in a 5G only model. This is according to tweets from famed leakster Evan Blass whose track record with leaks is pretty solid, leading us to believe that this might very well be what Samsung has in store for us.

We’ll get to know more about the upcoming flagship lineup from the South Korean giant over the coming months, with a final confirmation on launch day. Until then, we advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt since these are all leaks and rumours until Samsung confirms anything about the phones.