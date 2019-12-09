Samsung’s Galaxy S11 was earlier rumored to sport the company’s own 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor that was first seen in Xiaomi’s newly-launched Mi Note 10, but latest reports now suggest that the South Korean company is working on a ‘custom’ 108MP sensor that will be exclusive to its upcoming lineup.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S11+ will come with a 1/ 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung-exclusive custom sensor, which will be superior in quality when compared to the standard ISOCELL Bright HMX chip. While the tipster does have a pretty solid record thus far, this particular leak is not attributed to any source, so it’s important to take it with a pinch of salt unless further confirmation.

The Galaxy S11+ uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2019

It is possible that Samsung is, indeed, reworking its existing 108MP Bright HMX sensor for even better results than the already impressive imaging chops of the Mi Note 10, but we’ll have to wait awhile longer to be able to say that with any degree of certainly. The sensor was originally announced back in August as part of a collaboration between Samsung and Xiaomi, but is yet to find its way to any Samsung phone until now.

The world’s first mobile image sensor to go beyond 100 megapixels, Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX is a 0.8μm image sensor that comes with a large 1/1.33-inch size, which lets it absorb more light than standard sensors in low-lit settings. Its pixel-merging ‘Tetracell’ technology also allows it to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27MP images.

Featured Image Courtesy: Ben Geskin (via Twitter)