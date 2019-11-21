Most of the top flagships next year will apparently ditch the standard 60Hz displays in favor of 120Hz panels. After recent reports suggested that the Redmi K30, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the iPhone 12 will all launch with high-refresh screens, a new tweet from a well-known tipster now seemingly reaffirms earlier rumors that Samsung might also follow suit and include a 120Hz display with its Galaxy S11.

According to a tweet by ‘Ice universe’ (@UniverseIce) late on Wednesday, the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer users the option to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on their requirement. As can be seen below, a subsequent tweet from the tipster further claimed that the device will also be able to automatically switch between the two modes. While they didn’t say it in as many words, the auto-switch mode will probably be the default setting out-of-the-box.

It offers three options:

1. Turn off the high refresh rate mode and keep 60Hz

2. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and keep 120Hz

3. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

By the looks of things, 120Hz is going to be a big deal with more and more vendors looking set to introduce the feature in their high-end models next year. While Razer was the first OEM to bring what was then a revolutionary new feature to its first-generation gaming phone last year, Asus has since included it in its ROG Phone 2, bringing it to a wider audience.

Apart from Razer and Asus, a number of other Android vendors have also started shipping their phones with high-refresh screens over the past couple of years, with the Google Pixel 4 lineup and the OnePlus 7 Pro being among some of the devices to ship with 90Hz displays. Now, if the latest leaks are anything to go by, high-refresh displays are coming soon to a smartphone near you.