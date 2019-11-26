Samsung’s upcoming flagships are a few months away, but leaks and rumours around the expected Galaxy S11 lineup are only increasing. While we have earlier seen reports of the Galaxy S11’s display sizes and connectivity options, among other things, a new leak now seems to have more specifications in tow for us.

A Geekbench listing has been spotted for what is allegedly the Galaxy S11_, and it gives away some hardware specifications for the upcoming flagship smartphone from the South Korean giant. According to the listing, the Galaxy S11+ will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9830 SoC (an upgrade to the Exynos 9820 seen in the Galaxy S10). The listing also suggests that the phone will have at least one variant with 12GB RAM, and will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box, but that was expected any way.

The scores in the listing are relatively low, as compared to Geekbench 5 scores by flagships running the Snapdragon 855. However, that could be because the Galaxy S11 is still very much a work-in-progress, and we’re expecting it to perform way better once Samsung is done with software optimisations and everything else on the phone.

Apart from that, a lot of other information about the Galaxy S11 series has leaked out in other reports and leaks. There’s talk of a laser autofocus system this time around, along with a 120Hz display (or at least a 90Hz panel), a 108MP primary camera on the back, and 5G support across the line-up.