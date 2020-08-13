With everyone stuck at home to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, phone makers are trying to launch new initiatives to bolster their sales in India. Xiaomi has already debuted Mi Commerce to bring its offline retailers online, allowing you to buy Redmi phones right from the comfort of your home. Today, Samsung followed suit with the launch of its new “Experience Samsung at Home” service.

As the name suggests, this service enables customers to not only get a demo but also get their favorite Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and wearables delivered right to their doorstep. This service “is yet another initiative to create new shopper journeys as it will aid physical distancing by leveraging our deep retail presence in India,” states Samsung in an official blog post.

How to Get Home Demo of Samsung Galaxy Phones

Let’s say, you are someone who is planning to buy the newly launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and you look to get a hands-on before buying it. You don’t want to go to the store because you can’t be sure of the number of people who have walked in and tested out a device.

So, you can now get a demo at home and here are the steps you need to follow to book the same:

1. Head to the online ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ portal and enter your contact details to book a home demo or delivery.

2. Select the closest Samsung Exclusive Store in your neighborhood.

3. Your contact details are shared with this store in real-time and you should receive a confirmation call back within 24 hours. You can share the device you want a demo for.

4. A Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) will visit your home for the device demo or delivery. They will follow all of the safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. All users will also receive a feedback link to rate the experience after the demo.

The Korean giant is currently rolling out the “Experience Samsung at Home” service across 900 exclusive retail outlets in India. It will expand the same to more locations over the coming months. So yeah, if you want to try out the Galaxy Buds Live or Note 20, you can get a hands-on from the comfort of your living room.