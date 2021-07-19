Ahead of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, which is set to kick off July 26, Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale that will start from July 25 and continue till July 29. During this period, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will offer huge discounts on many product categories, including smartphones, home appliances, furniture, and other such products.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Announced

The company has shared a sneak peek at some of the deals you can expect during the Big Saving Days event on its official website. Flipkart, as per the event microsite, will offer the “craziest deals” on smartphones, accessories, TVs, refrigerators, and many other products. There will be up to 80% off on headphones, speakers, beard trimmers, and up to 75% discount on TVs and home appliances.

Best Deals on Smartphones

As for deals on smartphones, Flipkart will offer discounts on several mid-range phones such as the Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60, Vivo V21 5G, and the Poco X3 Pro. So, you could grab the Poco X3 Pro for Rs. 17,249, while it retails for Rs. 18,999 for the base variant in India. Moreover, Flipkart will also offer significant discounts on iPhones, especially on the iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 12 Mini.

Other than these, Flipkart also highlighted the launch of the Poco F3 GT, which will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant also noted that it will offer huge discounts on other devices like the Vivo V21e and Moto Razr. The company, for instance, will offer the Moto Razr at just Rs 54,999 as opposed to its current selling price of Rs. 74,999 in India.

Also, you will get discount offers on fashion items, beauty products, toys, and more. The Big Saving Days event will go live on July 25 for general consumers. For Flipkart Plus members, on the other hand, the event will go live a day before – on July 24.

You can check out Flipkart’s official Big Saving Days event page to explore all the deals, pre-book products, and wishlist desired items before the sale goes live.