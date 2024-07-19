Flipkart Sale 2024: OnePlus Pad Gets Never Seen Before Discount!

Recently, the OnePlus Pad 2 went official with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and now, we get to see its predecessor get a massive price cut. The OG OnePlus Pad arrived with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, starting at Rs 37,999. Currently, the base model of the tablet goes for Rs 32,999 on the official OnePlus website itself. However, you can get it for as low as Rs 26,249 during the Flipkart GOAT sale 2024.



The Flipkart GOAT Sale is all set to kickstart on July 20. However, a day ahead of the main sale event, we now see some impressive early deals, which also bring a massive price cut to the OnePlus Pad. Instead of its usual Rs 36,000 price tag, the tablet’s base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now starts at Rs 27,999 as part of this early deal.

Image Courtesy: OnePlus

On top of that already discounted listed price, you can further use select bank cards to bring the price down by an additional Rs 1,750. We used an Axis Bank credit card to get this discount, which brought the price of the base model down to Rs 26,249. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB/256GB variant can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,298, which comes to somewhere around a 24% discount. That’s a solid deal!

At under Rs 30,000, while there are quite a few tablets to grab, the OnePlus Pad is unbeatable. While the iPad 10th Gen is certainly a powerhouse, it’s still expensive at around Rs 3,000 more than the OnePlus Pad’s top model. Not to mention that the iPad also offers only 64GB of storage, significantly less resolution and refresh rate on its display as well as slower charging.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad’s 11.6-inch 2.8K 144Hz Dolby Vision-backed LCD panel coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as a big 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging make it a super impressive option in the segment. So, whether you want to game or just binge-watch your favorite shows, this tablet is the way to go.

Still wondering why it’s such a good deal? If you’re in the market for the near-perfect all-rounder of a tablet under Rs 30,000 go grab this deal ASAP! The clock’s ticking.