Last week, Amazon India announced to hold its annual Prime Day sale on July 26 and 27. Now, ahead of the sale event, Amazon is offering some hefty discounts on various Apple products as part of its “Apple Days” sale. So, if you were planning to buy a new Apple product during the event, you can avail some attractive discounts on iPhone 12, iPads, MacBooks, and other gadgets right now.

Now, it is worth mentioning that although Amazon is offering discounts on iPads and MacBooks, the e-commerce giant is offering the heaviest discount on iPhones, especially the latest iPhone 12 models. So, anyone looking to buy a 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 can get up to a Rs 9,000 discount.

iPhone 12 Discounts

However, the Rs 9,000 discount is only available on the white-colored iPhone 12 (64GB) model, which is currently available to buy for Rs 70,900 on Amazon India. It retails for Rs 79,900.

As for the other color variants, the Product Red and blue iPhone 12 variants are priced at Rs 72,900 (after a discount of Rs 7,000), while the black and green-colored variants are available for Rs 71,900 (after a discount of Rs 8,000). The new relatively newer purple-colored iPhone 12 variant, on the other hand, is available to buy at Rs 73,900 (after a discount of Rs 6,000).

Amazon is also offering massive discounts on the previous-gen iPhone 11 series. The midnight-green variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB), which originally retails for Rs 1,23,900, is available to buy for Rs 96,900 (after a massive discount of Rs 24,000). Also, customers can avail a discount of Rs 17,910 on the 2020 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (Space Grey model). They can get it for Rs 99,910, while its actual price is Rs 1,17,900.

Other than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series, customers can avail some great deals on various other products as part of Amazon’s Apple Days sale event. The event is currently live on Amazon India and will last until July 17. So, if you are planning to buy an Apple product, now might be the best time to get one. Head over to Amazon’s dedicated Apple microsite to explore the offers.