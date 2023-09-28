Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Dates Revealed; Check out the Details!

The moment is finally here! Flipkart has finally announced the dates of its Big Billion Days Sale (2023 edition), which is safely one of the most significant sales of all time to help you get exciting offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and so many more categories. Here are the details to stay prepped up for the upcoming event!

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Details

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 8 and go on until October 15. A microsite is now live, which gives a look at some of the smartphone deals we will get. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 sale prices will be released on October 3 and October 1, respectively. Realme and Poco will also reveal details on October 6 and October 4, respectively.

As for what’s available right now, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a starting price of Rs 23,999 and the Pixel 7 will start from Rs 36,499. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G can be availed for a starting price of Rs 35,999.

There will be new launches too; the Pixel 8 series pre-orders will start on October 5 and will be available during the sale, and so will be upcoming Vivo V29 series. A discount will also be provided on the new Realme 11x, the Moto G54 5G, and more.

The upcoming Flipkart sale will provide lucrative exchange offers, no-cost EMIs for up to 9 months, credit of up to Rs 1,00,000 through the Flipkart Axis Bank card, and an extra discount via SuperCoins.

You also avail of up to 80% off on electronics, accessories, TVs, appliances, fashion, beauty, home decor, and more. And there will be up to 60% off on Flipkart Originals, along with flight and hotel deals. There will be so much to look forward and if you have been waiting for this, stay tuned to this space to check out all the exciting and ‘difficult-to-miss’ deals on phones and more products. Are you excited about the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale this year? Let us know in the comments below.