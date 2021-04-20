As promised, Motorola has expanded the G-series with the launch of Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion in India today. These are premium budget smartphones with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 732G, and massive battery packs. The Lenovo-backed company aims to take on Redmi Note 10 Pro series and Realme 8 series with the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

Both of these smartphones have a ton of similarities, with minor differences on the camera front. The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion boast the same water-repellent design in gray and champagne. The Moto logo on the rear doubles as the fingerprint sensor.

Getting the difference out of the way first, the Moto G60 includes a triple rear-camera system with the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor at the helm. Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, includes a 64MP primary sensor. You will also find an 8MP ultra-wide, which doubles as a 2.5cm macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor aboard both phones.

As for the selfie cameras, the centered punch-hole cutout features a 32MP sensor on the Moto G60. You only have a 16MP selfie sensor aboard the Moto G40 Fusion.

Turning our attention to the front, both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion feature a tall 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The panel boasts a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460 x 1080p resolution.

Under the hood, both of these devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Moto G60 include 6GB of RAM while the G40 Fusion includes up to 6GB of RAM onboard. These devices run near-stock Android 11 with additional Moto customizations and support ThinkShield business-grade security solution as well.

Both the devices also have a massive 6,000mAh battery pack with 20W TurboPower charging support via the USB-C port at the bottom.

Price and Availability

The Moto G40 Fusion is more affordable and priced starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant. You will need to shell out Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will go on sale starting from 1st May, exclusively on Flipkart.

The Moto G60, on the other hand, comes with a heftier Rs. 17,999 price tag for the single 6GB+128GB variant. It will go on sale starting from 27th April, exclusively on Flipkart in India.

Both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will be available to buy in two color variants, namely Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.