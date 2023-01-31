iPhone 14 Plus Gets a Discount of Rs 12,000 on Flipkart; Check out the Details!

The iPhone 14 Plus can safely be considered an option one can consider without a doubt and this is something we even explored in our review. And if you are planning to make the purchase for a big display and battery life without splurging over a lakh, now can be a good time. The device has got a discount of up to Rs 12,000 on Flipkart. Here are the details.

iPhone 14 Plus Deal on Flipkart

The iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs 81,999 for the 128GB model, coming down from Rs 89,900. The price can be reduced to Rs 77,999 after getting an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on the use of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. You can also get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The same offer is valid on other iPhone 14 Plus variants too. The 256GB model can be purchased at Rs 87,999 (original price, Rs 99,900) and the 512GB model can be bought for Rs 1,07,999 (original price, Rs 1,19,900).

In case you have a phone to exchange, you can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 23,000.

Buy iPhone 14 Plus via Flipkart (Rs 77,999)

If you want to get the standard iPhone 14, there’s a discount on it too. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 68,999 (original price, Rs 79,900) after a discount of Rs 10,901. The 256GB variant is available at Rs 78,999 (original price, Rs 89,900) after a discount of Rs 10,901. The 512GB model can be bought for Rs 98,999 after the same discount but it is currently unavailable.

Buy iPhone 14 via Flipkart (Rs 68,999)

To recall, the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 14 has a smaller 6.1-inch screen size. Both come with last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP dual rear cameras, 5G support, and more.

So, will you buy the new iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone 14 at a discounted price? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Plus