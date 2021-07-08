Amazon India, after setting up the first “Digital Kendra” in the country recently, has now announced that its annual Prime Day sale will be held in India on July 26 and 27. During this time, customers will see “best deals and savings” on products from various categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, Amazon Echo devices, and more.

For those unaware, Amazon had to previously cancel the Prime Day sale in May as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the country. However, the company will hold the event at the end of July to “empower” small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India to recover from the economic crisis.

Get ready to dive into the ocean of great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and new launches this #AmazonPrimeDay on 26th and 27th July. #DiscoverJoy Join Prime Now pic.twitter.com/AKKbgepyB4 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 8, 2021

Amazon India, in a press note, states that sellers on its platform are currently curating special deals for customers that will go live from July 8 and will be available till July 24. Plus, the e-commerce giant confirmed that the Prime Day event will see the launch of “over 300 new products” from top-selling brands such as Samsung, Boat, Xiaomi, LG, Adidas, Wipro, and many more.

Turning our attention to the deals on gadgets, customers will be able to avail up to 50 percent discount on Amazon’s in-house products such as Echo devices, Kindle, and Fire TV. Moreover, the recently launched Echo Show 10 and the Fire TV Cube will be available at discounted prices for the first time. Customers will also be able to get combo deals on Alexa-enabled devices and smart bulbs.

As for entertainment, Amazon Prime members will see the world premiere of much-anticipated movies such as the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, before the event goes live, members will also see the release of the second season of the popular Amazon Original series Hostel Daze on July 23.

So, if you are planning to buy a new phone or other such products, we recommend you to wait till the end of the month. Plus, you can always get an Amazon Prime membership for Rs 999 for a year or Rs 329 for three months to enjoy exclusive deals, free delivery, and various other benefits when the sale goes live.