Affordable Fire-Boltt Rocket Smartwatch Launched in India

After launching the Apple Watch Ultra dupe Gladiator, Fire-Boltt has introduced yet another affordable smartwatch in India called the Rocket. The watch comes with support for features like Bluetooth Calling, an HD display, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Rocket: Specs and Features

Fire-Boltt Rocket smartwatch comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth Calling and it can make and receive calls without using the phone. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Siri.

It has a 1.3-inch circular display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. It also comes with a plethora of watch face options to choose from. The Fire-Boltt Rocket is home to health features like 24×7 dynamic heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. There’s a period tracker too.

The smartwatch has over 100 sports modes to easily track physical activities and get real-time stats of the same. It can also track your steps, calories, and the distance covered too.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Rocket has support for smart notifications and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Rocket is priced at Rs 2,499 and competes with watches like the Pebble Frost, the Noise Icon 2, and more. It is now available to buy via the company’s website.

It comes in Silver Grey, Black, Champagne Gold, and Gold Pink color options. So, will you go for the new affordable Bluetooth Calling-enabled smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy Fire-Boltt Rocket via Fireboltt.com (Rs 2,499)