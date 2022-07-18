Noise Icon 2 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Indian wearable brand Noise tends to launch multiple products from time to time and after recently introducing the Pulse 2, has now launched the Icon 2 budget smartwatch in India. The watch comes with features like Bluetooth calling, a SpO2 monitor, and more. Here are the details.

Noise Icon 2: Specs and Features

The Noise Icon 2 features a square dial and has a 1.8-inch touch screen LCD display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. It comes with support for more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

It supports health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker too as part of the Noise Health Suite. The smartwatch allows you to track steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and breathing. The Noise Icon 2 also comes with around 60 sports modes like running, pilates, and more. These can also be tracked with real-time metrics.

In addition to the Bluetooth calling functionality, there’s access to the quick dial pad, call history, and favorite contacts. The smartwatch also has support for an AI voice assistant. It is backed by a 260mAh battery and is claimed to last up to a week on a single charge and comes with an IP67 rating. The charge time is said to be up to 2 hours.

Additionally, the Noise Icon 2 comes with apps like a stopwatch, timer, alarm, weather, and Find my phone, along with in-built games. The watch also supports camera and music controls.

Price and Availability

The Noise Icon 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and is now available to buy via the company’s website and Flipkart. It comes in Rose Gold, Midnight Gold, Silver Grey, Deep Wine, Midnight Blue, and Jet Black.