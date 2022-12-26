Fire-Boltt Gladiator with an Apple Watch Ultra-like Design Introduced

Fire-Boltt has introduced the new Gladiator smartwatch in India. The new watch resembles the high-end Apple Watch Ultra and also comes with a functional crown. Have a look at its price, features, and more details.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator has a huge 1.96-inch HD display with a brightness level going up to 600 nits. It has an ultra-narrow design, which is crack-resistant and water/dust resistant, thanks to the IP67 rating.

The functional crown allows users to easily navigate the watch. There are 8 different menu styles to choose from too.

The watch comes with a built-in microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. There are options to store contacts and directly dial from the watch. The health features involve a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker.

There are 123 sports modes, including 5 GPS-based modes like running, walking, cycling, and more. The Gladiator comes with a battery life of up to 7 days and supports fast charging. This can provide a battery backup of about 24 hours in just 10 minutes.

Additional details include access to the calculator app, weather updates, an alarm clock, remote camera access, water drinking reminders, and much more.

Price and Availability

Unlike the hefty price of the Apple Watch Ultra, the new Fire-Boltt Gladiator is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon India, starting December 30.

It comes in black, blue, gold, and black-gold colorways.