Fire-Boltt Strike with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Joining the long list of affordable smartwatches is the latest Fire-Boltt Strike in India. The smartwatch has multiple exciting features like an AMOLED display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and Bluetooth Calling support, among other things.

The AMOLED display is octagonal and spans 1.95 inches. It also supports up to 800 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 410×502 pixels. You will also get multiple watch face options that you can change.

There’s also support for heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and period tracking. The smartwatch also has the usual functionality of monitoring the steps, calories, and distance covered. The Fire-Boltt Strike includes over 123 sports modes to keep an eye on activities like cycling, running, and much more.

The watch allows for Bluetooth Calling and provides access to the quick dial pad and call history while letting you sync contacts from the paired smartphone. There are several utility features too like weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, remote music and camera controls, and more. It can last for up to 8 days in classic mode and up to 23 days in standby mode.

You can also get sedentary and water intake reminders and smart notifications. The Fire-Boltt Strike comes with support for voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Strike comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and is now up for grabs via Amazon. It is available in Black, Camo Black, Camo Green, Gold Black, and Orange color options.

Buy Fire-Boltt Strike via Amazon