Fire-Boltt Introduces Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace in India

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India with a rather long name. The new Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace is a budget option with features an AMOLED display (an obvious addition), an attractive design, and so much more. Here are the details.

Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace: Specs and Features

The Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace, as the name suggests, has an AMOLED screen, spanning 1.43 inches. It’s a round display with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels and support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You also get 700 nits of brightness and multiple watch face options.

It has a metallic build and features a rotating crown, making it easier for you to navigate its UI and access several functionalities. You can get it in Glimmer Gold, Silver Mirage, and Midnight Black options.

The Fire-Boltt ‘Health Suite‘ includes a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 monitor. You also get to monitor the calories, steps, and distance. Plus, there are 110+ sports modes to keep an eye on activities like running, walking, cycling, and so much more.

The new Fire-Boltt smartwatch also has an inbuilt speaker and a mic for Bluetooth Calling. There’s the ability to sync contacts and access the call history and the dial pad. There’s support for inbuilt games, weather updates, sedentary and water intake reminders, camera/music controls, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, and more utility features.

The Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace also comes with support for both Google Assistant and Siri and has a standby time of up to 20 days.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace has a launch price of Rs 2,499 and can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website. It rivals options like the boAt Wave Elevate, the NoiseFit Twist, and more.