Fire-Boltt Commando Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Fire-Boltt Commando is the latest to join the rugged smartwatch range by Fire-Boltt in India. This one is yet another affordable option with features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Commando: Specs and Features

The Commando smartwatch has a square dial but the corners appear octagonal. It also features a rotational crown and from the looks of it, appears like the Apple Watch Ultra lookalike. There’s a 1.95-inch AMOLED screen with 500 nits of brightness, AOD functionality, and a screen resolution of 410×502 pixels. You also get to choose multiple watch faces.

You get to track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep. There’s also an option to track the menstruation cycle. The smartwatch comes equipped with 123+ sports modes to monitor activities like running, cycling, and so much more. And, you will get the basic functionality of measuring the steps, calories, and distance.

The built-in mic and speaker combo allow for Bluetooth Calling while letting you access the call logs, dial pad, and phone numbers via the watch. It can last for up to 8 days in Classic mode and up to 25 days in standby mode. With Bluetooth Calling, it can keep on going for about 5 days.

There’s the ability to get weather updates, sedentary and water-drinking reminders, and smart notifications. Other features include an alarm clock, a stopwatch, the Find My Phone feature, and remote access to the paired phone’s camera and music, among other things.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Commando comes with voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Commando retails at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart and Fireboltt.com, starting August 31. It comes in Camo Grey, Black, Gold Black, Camo Green, and Orange colors.