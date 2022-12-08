Pebble Frost with Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India

Pebble has introduced a new smartwatch called the Pebble Frost in India. The new affordable watch comes with Bluetooth Calling support, which is one of the smartwatch trends these days, a big display, and more. Check out the details below.

Pebble Frost: Specs and Features

The Pebble Frost looks pretty much like the Apple Watch and gets a 1.87-inch HD IPS curved display with thin bezels. It supports over 100 watch faces. The watch also has an active rotating crown to navigate the options available.

There’s an inbuilt microphone and a speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. You will also get an option to answer and reject calls via the watch. It also has an AI voice assistant. The Pebble Frost has multiple health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker. It also reminds you to make movements in case you have been sitting for a while.

The smartwatch comes with various sports modes to track your physical activities and even lets you track steps, calories, and more. It supports smart notifications to show calls, messages, and alerts from social media apps.

Additionally, the Pebble Frost comes with remote camera/music controls, a calendar, a calculator, an alarm clock, and more options. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Frost is priced at Rs 1,999 and competes with the likes of the boAt Xtend Talk, the Portronics Kronos X4, and more options in the country. It can now be purchased via Flipkart.

It comes in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange Alpine color options.

Buy Pebble Frost via Flipkart (Rs 1,999)