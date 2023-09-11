Fire-Boltt Introduces New Solace Smartwatch in India

Fire-Boltt has launched yet another smartwatch, the Solace, as part of its luxury collection in India. It brings a premium design at under Rs 3,000 and the usual set of ‘smartwatch‘ features, which can be quite enticing for those looking for an affordable option. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Solace: Specs and Features

The Solace smartwatch has a stainless steel design, which calls for a classy look. It has two pusher buttons and a rotational crown too. The watch features a 1.32-inch round HD display with a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels.

You get a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 monitor too. There are 120+ sports modes to keep an eye on activities like walking, running, rock climbing, skateboarding, and so much more. Plus, there’s the ability to track steps, calories, and distance.

The Fire-Boltt Solace also comes equipped with Bluetooth Calling with the help of a speaker and microphone. There’s access to the quick dial pad and call history. It is backed by a 230mAh battery, which can provide a run time of up to 5 days and a standby time of 15 days.

You can also get weather updates, smart notifications, remote camera and music controls, a calculator, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, and more. The watch provides access to voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and has support for over 100 cloud-based watch faces. Plus, it comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Solace comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and will be available via the company’s website, starting September 12. You can get it in Gold, Blue, Black, Silver, and Gold Silver colorways.

So, will you buy the new smartwatch by Fire-Boltt? Let us know in the comments below.