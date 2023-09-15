Fire-Boltt Solaris with a Stainless Steel Design Introduced

Fire-Boltt has added a new smartwatch to its range called the Solaris in India. The watch comes with various attractive features like a stainless steel design, an AMOLED display, and much at under Rs 3,000. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Solaris: Specs and Features

The Solaris smartwatch boasts a stainless steel design, which makes it look premium at an affordable price. It is also sleek and gets a rather ‘chic‘ rotating crown, which will help you navigate its UI and access other functionalities.

There’s a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. You also get 100+ watch face options to choose from based on your mood. Much like most smartwatches these days, this one includes a microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth Calling. You can also sync contacts, view the call history, and use the dial pad to properly use the smartwatch for your calling needs.

The Fire-Boltt Solaris also supports a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. It comes with 123 sports modes for you to track a number of activities and attain your fitness goals. The usual functionality to monitor your steps, calories, and distance is there too.

The smartwatch can last up to 9 days on a single charge (even with Bluetooth Calling enabled) and up to 25 days on standby. It is said to take about 2 hours to fully charge. Other features to access include weather updates, remote camera and music controls, smart notifications, sedentary reminders, water intake reminders, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, and more.

Plus, you can use Google Assistant or Siri via the Fire-Boltt Solaris as it supports AI voice assistance. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Solaris retails at Rs 2,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon and the company’s website, starting September 16. It competes with options like the boAt Wave Elevate, the Hammer Ace Ultra, and more.

It comes in Shadow Black, Copper Glow, and Sterling Silver color options.