Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Indian brand Fire-Boltt has a new affordable smartwatch for us. The new Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is yet another watch with support for Bluetooth Calling, a big display, and many more handy features. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus: Specs and Features

The Ninja Call Pro Plus enables Bluetooth Calling with the help of a microphone and a speaker. It also allows users to access call logs and store favorite contacts for easy dialing. The smartwatch has a square dial and sports a 1.83-inch display with a screen resolution of 240×284 pixels. There’s access to a number of watch faces too.

The Ninja Call Pro Plus has support for a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker too. Users can get to try more than 100 sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, and more to keep a track of these activities. There’s female health tracking too.

It can also provide water drinking and sedentary reminders. One can get notifications from various social media apps and other apps. The watch also supports in-built games like 2048, Thunder Battleship, and Young Bird.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus comes with music and camera controls, an IP67 rating for water and sweat resistance, an AI voice assistant, and weather updates. It can last up to 6 days on normal usage and up to 15 days on standby.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus retails at Rs 1,999 and stands against other affordable watches like the Noise Icon 2, boAt Wave Ultima, and the Portronics Kronos X4, among others. The watch can be purchased via the company’s website and Amazon India.

It comes in Black, Grey, Navy Blue, Pink, and Gold Black colorways.

Buy Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus via Amazon India (Rs 1,999)