Portronics Kronos X4 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Portronics has launched the affordable Kronos X4 smartwatch in India. The watch follows the trend of including Bluetooth Calling on a budget, among other health-focused features. Check out the price, features, and more.

Portronics Kronos X4: Specs and Features

The Portronics Kronox X4 comes with a 1.85-inch HD display and gets a square dial. The watch comes with support for more than 100 watch faces. It has a metal chassis and comes in black, grey, and blue colorways.

The watch comes with an in-built HD microphone and a speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling via Bluetooth version 5.0. There are a number of health features to try out like a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker.

There are multiple sports modes to track and record activities like running, walking, cycling, and more. Users can change music and even adjust the volume via the Kronos X4, and even keep track of the steps, calories, and more. The IP68 rating provides protection against water, sweat, and dust.

Price and Availability

The Portronics Kronos X4 retails at Rs 2,999 and rivals the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz, the boAt Wave Ultima, and more in the country.

It will be available to buy from Amazon India, Flipkart, Portronics.com, and leading offline and online portals. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 2,699 and Rs 2,799, respectively.

Buy Portronics Kronos X4 via Amazon India (Rs 2,699)