boAt Wave Ultima Smartwatch with a Curve Arc Display Launched in India

Indian wearable brand boAt has launched a new affordable smartwatch called the Wave Ultima in India. The watch comes with attractive features like Bluetooth Calling support, a Curve Arc display, and more. Check out the details below to know more.

boAt Wave Ultima: Specs and Features

The boAt Wave Ultima gets a 1.8-inch curved display with 550 nits of brightness and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The edge-to-edge screen is also crack-resistant. There are a number of watch faces and even ringtones to choose from.

The watch comes with a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone, along with support for Bluetooth version 5.3 for better connectivity during calls. You will be able to access your contacts via the watch too. The Wave Ultima also comes with a noise sensor to reduce background noise during calls with the Ambient Sound Detection feature.

There’s support for over 100 sports modes with the auto work-out detection feature for modes like walking, running, swimming, and more. Health features like a heart rate monitor, a spO2 sensor, and a stress monitor are also available. You will also be able to track your steps, calories, and much more.

The Wave Ultima comes with up to 10 days of battery life and has an IP68 rating for water, sweat, and dust resistance. Other functionalities include music controls, a flashlight, Find My Phone, DND, a world clock, a stopwatch, weather forecasts, and recent activities widgets.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Ultima is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website. It competes with the likes of the Noise Icon 2, the Ambrane Wise EON Pro, and more.

With an Aluminum alloy build, there are three colors to choose from, namely, Raging Red, Active Black, and Teal Green.

Buy boAt Wave Ultima via Flipkart (Rs 2,999)