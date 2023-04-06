Fire-Boltt Collide Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Fire-Boltt has introduced a new smartwatch called Collide in India. This is another Bluetooth Calling-enabled affordable watch with an HD display, a lightweight design, and much more. This comes after the company recently launched the Pristine smartwatch. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Collide: Specs and Features

Fire-Boltt’s Collide has a quadrangle metallic build with a 10mm chassis and a circular screen. It is a 1.32-inch HD screen with 500 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels, and support for more than 100 watch faces. There’s a rotating crown for easy UI navigation.

There are several health features to try out, including a sleep tracker, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and more. Users can try up to 70 sports modes to track different activities like walking, running, and cycling, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “The all-new Collide smartwatch is a true testament to Fire-Boltt’s commitment to cater to all categories of smartwatch enthusiasts. Collide is a seamless amalgamation of round and square dials to create a one-of-a-kind timepiece for those who seek the best of both worlds.“

It enables Bluetooth Calling with the help of a 2-in-1 chip for enhanced connectivity and less power consumption. The watch supports Bluetooth version 5.2. The 300mAh battery can last up to 7 days on a single charge. You can also access features like weather updates, remote camera/music controls, reminders, notifications from various apps, and much more.

The Fire-Boltt Collide also gets an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and provides access to either Siri or Google Assistant.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Collide retails at Rs 2,999 and stands in the ring against options like the Noise Icon 2, the boAt Lunar Connect Pro, and more. It comes in Brown, Matte Black, Grey, Silver Black, and Grey Black colorways and can be bought from Amazon and the company’s website.

Buy Fire-Boltt Collide via Amazon